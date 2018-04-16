Northwood Academy's Wesolek headed to USC

Elysa Wesolek is the next local basketball standout to commit to South Carolina.
The Northwood Academy product announced her decision Monday via Twitter. She was originally committed to Western Kentucky but when Michelle Clark-Heard left there for Cincinnati, Wesolek decommitted.
The Charger product was integral in Northwood's recent success. She helped lead the squad to several state championships, most recently in 2017.
