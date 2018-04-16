Quantcast

Northwood Academy's Wesolek headed to USC - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Northwood Academy's Wesolek headed to USC

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Connect
Courtesy: Elysa Wesolek Courtesy: Elysa Wesolek
(WCSC) -

Elysa Wesolek is the next local basketball standout to commit to South Carolina.

The Northwood Academy product announced her decision Monday via Twitter. She was originally committed to Western Kentucky but when Michelle Clark-Heard left there for Cincinnati, Wesolek decommitted.

The Charger product was integral in Northwood's recent success. She helped lead the squad to several state championships, most recently in 2017.

Powered by Frankly