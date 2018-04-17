Folly Beach voters head to polls in city council runoff election

One election wasn't enough for at least one city council seat in Folly Beach.

Tuesday's election will put Keith Bilus up against William Farley for the final remaining open seat on the council. Tim Goodwin ran unopposed and won another term as mayor during the initial election on April 3.

DJ Rich and Amy Ray also won seats that day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.