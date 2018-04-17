New recycling facility to bring 60 jobs to Berkeley Co.

Berkeley County will break ground on a new recycling center Tuesday in conjunction with waste processing company RePower South.

The move is part of a new public-private partnership the city entered in 2016 when the county's previous contract expired. The agreement states that RePower South will pay the county a lease to operate on its landfill and will receive a revenue share of the sale of recyclable material, according to Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.

“This innovative approach to recycling is bringing Berkeley County, and South Carolina, into the 21st century,” Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler said in a statement. “This method encourages citizens to do what is environmentally friendly, without the hassle of sorting, proving it is possible to increase recycling efforts in communities.”

Residents won't pay anything and no sorting is required. The new facility, set to open in 2019, will also create 60 jobs, Moldenhauer said. The facility groundbreaking will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at 646 Oakley Road in Moncks Corner.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.