Kayaker in critical condition after rattlesnake falls out of tree and bites him twice

A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials.

Authorities say the 28-year-old man was bitten twice by a rattlesnake on the hand Saturday morning.

According to CCFR officials, the snake was captured by the victim's friends who were kayaking with him.

The group then traveled to a landing at the end of Bobcat Lane and called 911.

"Medic 26 arrived about 12 minutes later and began treating the man," CCFR officials said."Colleton Medical Center was contacted and had anti-venom available."

The man was then transported to Colleton Medical Center.

"His condition greatly deteriorated en route to the hospital," CCFR officials said."The hospital treated him in the ED and transferred him to the ICU."

He was then transported by helicopter to MUSC the following morning.

MUSC officials said on Tuesday that the man is in good condition.

