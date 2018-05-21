Kayaker in critical condition after rattlesnake falls out of tree and bites him twice

Dorchester County authorities released a 911 call in which a man tells dispatchers he stabbed his father.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are responding to a reported incident in Ladson, according to dispatch.More >>
Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help for information after an 18-year-old woman died in a shooting in Walterboro.More >>
The second of three men who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night has been recaptured.More >>
Buist Avenue has reopened after a trash truck got stuck under a train trestle in North Charleston.More >>
