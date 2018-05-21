Kayaker out of intensive care after getting bit by rattlesnake on Edisto River

A kayaker who was bitten by a rattlesnake on the Edisto River is out of the intensive care unit at MUSC, according to family members.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say the kayaker was bitten on the hand Saturday morning by a rattlesnake that fell from a tree.

However, family members in the Upstate told WHNS that the man, identified as 28-year-old Michael Adams, was bitten by a rattlesnake that was in the water which Adams mistook for a gator.

According to CCFR officials, the snake was captured by the victim's friends who were kayaking with him.

The group then traveled to a landing at the end of Bobcat Lane and called 911.

"Medic 26 arrived about 12 minutes later and began treating the man," CCFR officials said."Colleton Medical Center was contacted and had anti-venom available."

The man was then transported to Colleton Medical Center.

"His condition greatly deteriorated en route to the hospital," CCFR officials said."The hospital treated him in the ED and transferred him to the ICU."

He was then transported by helicopter to MUSC the following morning.

