911 call released in fatal Summerville stabbing; son accused of stabbing father

Dorchester County authorities released a 911 call in which a man tells dispatchers he stabbed his father.

Police say the man on the call is Charles Ross, 56, who is charged with the murder of his father, 74-year-old Wilson Ross. A judge set bond Tuesday at $100,000 on a charge of possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was automatically denied on the murder charge.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the elder Ross died of stab wounds at approximately 8:25 p.m. Monday at his home.

Dispatch received a 911 call from a house in the 200 block of Bayberry Run Monday night.

Charles Ross reportedly called 911 to report the killing, according to Summerville Police Capt. Cassandra Williams.

In the 911 call, Ross told the operator his father had been bothering his mother who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. At one point in the recording, the caller said, "I just stabbed my father" and in another point, he said, "He's dead. I'm glad he's dead."

"I went through this from the time I was born and he kept doing this to my mother. I'm glad he's gone, I'm glad he's gone," Ross said in the 911 call.

An operator asked, "OK, he's dead?"

"I couldn't care less ma'am," Ross said. "Come get the hoe."

Officers found Charles Ross sitting in a chair in the garage with his father inside the house unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his head neck and back., Williams said.

Police say after reading Charles Ross his rights, he confessed to stabbing his dad.

What neighbors say is normally a quiet cul-de-sac on Bayberry Run was a sea of blue lights Monday night.

"A little bit stunned because his son apparently had come down to help because of Ms. Wilson's condition," neighbor Mike Brooks said of the incident.

"Have no clue what was going through that man's head, no clue, I did not know him at all," neighbor Bob Degolyer said.

