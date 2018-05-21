Police investigating after one person shot at N. Charleston park

Quantcast

Police are investigating after one person was shot at a park in North Charleston Monday night. 

North Charleston police say the victim arrived at MUSC and said he was shot in the leg in the area of a park on Corona and Arbutus Street. 

According to NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor, officers are searching the area and looking for information.

