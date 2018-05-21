Police investigating after one person shot at N. Charleston park

Police say a man arrived at MUSC saying he was shot in the leg (Source: Live 5)

Police are investigating after one person was shot at a park in North Charleston Monday night.

North Charleston police say the victim arrived at MUSC and said he was shot in the leg in the area of a park on Corona and Arbutus Street.

According to NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor, officers are searching the area and looking for information.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.