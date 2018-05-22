CCSD board passes budget for 2018-2019 school year

The Charleston County School Board has set the nearly $508 million budget for next school year and there are some changes to come.

It passed with a 7-2 vote.

Some of the things you can expect out of this budget are more school resource officers, teacher pay raises and property tax increases.

About $3 million are dedicated to school safety that will include plans to put a school resource officer in every school among other safety measures.

Every high school and middle school in the district already have school resource officers on campus.

With the new plan the goal is to have an officer assigned to every elementary school as well.

Teachers are also going to get a state-mandated raise with plans to increase starting salaries to $40,000 dollars over the next two years.

Kate Darby is the board chair and says every teacher in the salary range will be getting that increase as well as the annual increase they receive.

"We want our teachers to know that we value them they are our most important resource in the district," Darby said.

School board member Michael Miller was not satisfied with the final draft of the budget and voted no.

"We're generating the revenue but our results haven't changed so I would like to see the increase in the budget directly tied to results and student achievement," Miller said.

He supports the teacher pay raises.

"This increase from the state is well deserved for our teachers," Miller said.

If you'd like to view the full budget you can visit this link.

The school district is also increasing funds for its early college high school program where students can receive an associate's degree when they graduate.

