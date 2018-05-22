Deputies investigating after man shot while walking on road in Cross

Berkeley County deputies are looking for more information after a man was shot in Cross.

Deputies responded to a BCSO substation on Highway 6 after a man said he had been shot, according to sheriff's office spokesman Mike Cochran.

Investigators determined the man was walking down Spires Landing Road when he heard a vehicle approaching. As the vehicle got closer, the man heard a gunshot and felt pain in his upper body, Cochran said.

The vehicle didn't stop and the victim went to a home nearby and knocked on the door to ask for help, according to Cochran.

The victim was hospitalized, but the injuries aren't expected to be life-threatening, Cochran said.

Anyone has information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

