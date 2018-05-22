BCSO: Person forced to open safe, shot during armed robbery of Ladson home

Crime tape up near a home in the 800 block of Lyn Drive (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County deputies are searching for a suspect following a home invasion that left one person shot.

Deputies responded to a home in the 800 block of Lyn Drive in Caromi Village shortly before 4 a.m. in reference to a home invasion with a shooting.

The intruder forced the homeowner to wake up and open a safe inside the home after gaining entry to the house, according to Berkeley County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Cochran.

The intruder removed some money and valuables from the home, then shot the homeowner before leaving, Cochran said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and no description is available at this time. The homeowner was transported to Trident Hospital and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Cochran said.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The call came in at 3:53 a.m.

