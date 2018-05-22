Judge issues continuance in case of Charleston restaurant owner accused of assault

A Charleston restaurant owner accused of assault and battery behind a popular downtown Charleston restaurant was issued a continuance in Charleston municipal court Tuesday.

Osama "Sam" Mustafa, who owns several downtown businesses including Toast, Eli's Table, and Tabbuli was accused of those crimes last month. A continuance means the prosecution asked for a delay before a possible trial.

A woman told police that on Feb. 24th Mustafa assaulted her behind Halls Chop House on King Street, according to the incident report. He was released from jail on Monday, May 7 after he posted bond after the woman went to police on April 18.

The officer said the woman explained that she had recently cut ties with Mustafa regarding a relationship that had been "on and off" over the past few weeks, the report stated. She said Mustafa had been texting and calling her all night but she had asked him to stop.

According to the victim in the report, later in the night, Mustafa found her and attempted to make contact with her while she was inside Halls Chophouse. At that point, the victim said she believed it was best to leave the restaurant, so she went out the back exit towards the parking lot.

The victim said as she was leaving the restaurant she heard Mustafa calling her name, came up to her and started to talk to her. The victim told the officer that Mustafa grabbed her by the hair causing her to bend over while forcing her face toward the ground.

