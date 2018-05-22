Tips for staying safe, planning routes during Wando Bridge closure

Westbound lanes of the Wando Bridge are expected to be closed for at least four weeks for temporary repairs, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation officials. (Source: Live 5 News)

The extended Wando Bridge closure has now entered its second week as drivers try to find the best and fastest way to their destination.

SCDOT said during their Monday afternoon press conference to make sure drivers pay attention to message boards as well as DOT cameras.

Any driver who finds themselves out of gas or with a flat tire can dial *47 to have a SHEP vehicle come out to attend to the issue as soon as possible. South Carolina state troopers are also stationed at the I-526 crossover to monitor traffic and help attend to any accidents that may happen.

Authorities also stress that patience is key and it's important to pay attention to posted signs and follow road markers such as barrels as possible.

Live 5 News also has drivers covered through the Live 5 News website under the traffic tab. SCDOT cameras can be found there as well.

Alternative transit also continues to be an option during the closure including the Daniel Island Ferry as well as extended CARTA bus routes.

As always, try not to drive distracted for the safety of other drivers and always pull over or get out of the way for emergency vehicles. The expected reopening date of the bridge is June 11.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.