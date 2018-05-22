Growth at Charleston International Airport triggers reminder from officials

Charleston International Airport set a record for passengers in 2017. That kind of growth has sparked a reminder from officials to arrive in plenty of time in order to make a flight.

Officials say they've noticed lines at the ticket counters and security checkpoint getting longer. They also noted that the Transportation Security Administration broke departing passenger screening records for five weeks in April. More than 52,000 people boarded a flight leaving Charleston in the week from May 13-19.

“People always ask why they need to get here two to three hours early," Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell said. "We now have eight airlines flying nonstop to 28 airports. This is why we are no longer a sleepy small-town airport.”

Since May 11, the airport has tweeted six times about the limited availability of parking on surface lots or in the parking deck.

“We are working feverishly on plans to build a new 3,000 space-parking deck to accommodate our growth now and in the foreseeable future,” Campbell said. “In the meantime, as we grow and change, our customers need to change with us. That starts with getting here early so they don’t miss their flight.”

