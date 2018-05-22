Misunderstanding over cake decoration leads to gaffe at Charleston Publix

Another angle of the cake which Koscinski ordered from the West Ashley Publix (Source: Provided)

Cara Koscinski says she just wanted to buy her son Jacob a graduation cake from Publix, but a company policy led to a big mistake.

Even though she was alerted of the Publix policy that didn't allow profanity on cake, she clarified in her online order that her intent was "Summa Cum Laude" and not something inappropriate.

When she opened the cake from the Public on Main Road near Savannah Highway, she found "Summa --- Laude"

"A $70 cake!!," Koscinski wrote in a Facebook post. "He earned a 4.79 GPA. Publix refused to write the words Summa Cum Laude because I was using ‘profanity!’ They put three dashes instead of the word!"

Koscinski added that she had to explain the situation to her 70-year-old mother and her son was humiliated. The reason she didn't open the cake immediately is that the person who picked up the cake on her son's graduation day didn't know what was written on it.

Publix gave her a $160 gift card and apologized for the mistake, according to Koscinski. Live 5 News has reached out to Publix for comment on the situation.

