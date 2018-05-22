Judge sets bond for recaptured Orangeburg Co. escapee, two charged with assisting

A judge set bond Tuesday for the first of three men recaptured after a Saturday night escape from the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Christopher Boltin, 27, was recaptured in Lexington County Sunday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker.

The judge set bond at $250,000 during Tuesday afternoon's hearing on a charge of escape, Walker said.

Boltin was one of three inmates who escaped the facility shortly before 9:38 p.m. Saturday and the only one as of Tuesday morning to be recaptured.

Walker said Boltin's father, Hoyte Boltin, 51, is facing a felony charge of aiding an escapee. A judge set bond for him at $15,000 on that charge.

Tyree Hillard, 22, is also facing two felony charges of aiding an escapee, Walker said. He said the judge set bond at $15,000 for the two counts for Hillard.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, he said.

Later on Tuesday, deputies recaptured Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27. The third inmate, Curtis Ray Green, 20, remained at large Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Orangeburg County Town Administrator Harold Young said four inmates took advantage of an opportunity when a short in an electronic control panel caused several cell doors to open. The inmates overpowered a corrections officer, took his mace and used it against him, then attempted to make their way out of the jail. One of the four was recaptured.

Green is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

