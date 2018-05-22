Cookies for a Cause raises $11k for Make-A-Wish SC

The Cookies for a Cause campaign at local Chick-fil-A locations raised $11,486 for Make-A-Wish South Carolina.



The non-profit raises money to make wishes come true for critically ill children in our state.



Chick-fil-A Magwood Marketing Director Shelton Elwood designed the cookie campaign after Live 5 Investigative Reporter Carter Coyle and her husband Nick Mello approached the restaurant about teaming up for a fundraiser.



Elwood quickly helped get all thirteen area restaurant owners on board for Cookies for a Cause! Proceeds from five days cookie sales in May were donated.



They announced the grand total Monday with the help of a Chick-fil-A cow at Live 5 News. Local Chick-fil-A Owners Megan Jacques (Magwood), David Malone (Citadel Mall) and Chad Burns (Rivers Avenue) helped present the check to Make-A-Wish SC.



Coyle and Mello participated in the Make-A-Wish SC Trailblaze Challenge on May 12th. The event is a one-day 28.3-mile hike through the Appalachian Mountains.



The couple survived the adventure and were overwhelmed with the support of friends, family, co-workers and, of course, cookie lovers.



They raised about $16,000 with Chick-fil-A’s help. The average cost of a wish is about $7,500. All of the spring Trailblaze participants together raised a record-breaking $409,000 with donations still being collected through June.



To learn more about the Trailblaze Challenge, or sign up for the fall hike, visit



Thanks to all participating locations for your support:



Chick-fil-A Citadel Mall



Chick-fil-A Dorchester Road



Chick-fil-A Goose Creek



Chick-fil-A James Island



Chick-fil-A Magwood



Chick-fil-A Moncks Corner



Chick-fil-A Mt. Pleasant.



Chick-fil-A North Mt. Pleasant



Chick-fil-A Northwoods Mall



Chick-fil-A Rivers Ave.



Chick-fil-A Savannah Hwy.



Chick-fil-A Summerville



