The Taste of Gullah and The Sweetgrass Festival

Two events with Lowcountry roots coming up Saturday, May 26th and the following Saturday, June 2nd - both at Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park at 99 Harry Hallman Blvd, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

The Taste of Gullah is from 6 PM to 9 PM Saturday, May 26th. It’s been called one of the top 20 events in the southeast. There will be food, live performances and activities for children. The cost is $50.

The following Saturday, June 2nd is the Sweetgrass Festival.

This annual event is designed to promote and preserve the Gullah Geechee peoples' history, heritage, culture and traditions. Visitors will find the work of 20+ sweetgrass basket makers and other artwork and crafts available for purchase, basket-making demonstrations, and children's activities.

Festival-goers will enjoy a day filled with entertainment that includes gospel songs and praise dance, storytelling and Gullah Geechee skits, basket-making demonstrations, the Adande African Drummers and Dancers, and delicious Gullah Cuisine.

It’s free and will last from nine in the morning until four in the afternoon.

