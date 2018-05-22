TROPICS: Tropical wave forms in Gulf just in time for holiday weekend

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 40 percent chance for tropical development over the next five days. (Source: Live 5)

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that has a 50 percent chance of development in the next five days.

"We will continue to watch this development but the bottom line is that a wet tropical pattern will be in place for the entire Southeast this holiday weekend," Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Invest 90-L was located just east of Belize and was producing a large area of clouds and rain that extended from the Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into the Florida peninsula.

"This storm will likely move onshore somewhere between Louisiana and Florida by the weekend," Walsh said. "It is still too early to tell how much rain we will see out of this storm."

Hurricane season begins on June 1. If the wave were to develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Alberto, which is the first name in the 2018 list.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.