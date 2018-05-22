Mt. Pleasant Police searching for stolen credit card suspect

The man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a Mt. Pleasant Gamestop May 19 (source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department)

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a stolen credit card suspect.

The man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Gamestop in Mount Pleasant Friday.

According to a tweet by Mayor Will Haynie, the credit card belonged to his wife.

This thief used my wife’s stolen debit card at GameStop in Mt P. Please share. https://t.co/v8jKRkOedv — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) May 22, 2018

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant M Salata at 843-856-3032 or msalata@tompsc.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or www.5541111.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading up to an arrest.

