Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant Police searching for stolen credit card suspect - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Mt. Pleasant Police searching for stolen credit card suspect

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
The man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a Mt. Pleasant Gamestop May 19 (source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department) The man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a Mt. Pleasant Gamestop May 19 (source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department)
MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a stolen credit card suspect.

The man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Gamestop in Mount Pleasant Friday.

According to a tweet by Mayor Will Haynie, the credit card belonged to his wife.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant M Salata at 843-856-3032 or msalata@tompsc.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or www.5541111.com. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading up to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 WCSCC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly