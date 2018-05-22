FBI searching for man wanted for sexual assaults who reportedly fled to Mt. Pleasant home

On Sept. 3, 2017, Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). (Source: FBI)

Agents with the FBI are searching for a man wanted for multiple sexual assaults who authorities say fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant and was then spotted in Georgia and Florida.

Greg Alyn Carson is considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk.

According to the FBI, Carlson may be in possession of a stolen pistol, and may be traveling in a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770.

"Carlson has previously resided in Santa Monica, California," FBI officials said. "Greg Alyn Carlson is wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles, California."

On Sept. 3, 2017, Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).

"On Sept. 26, 2017, Carlson posted bond and was released," FBI officials said."After he posted bond, Carlson allegedly fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and, sometime after, left there with a stolen handgun, rental car, and a significant amount of cash. Carlson has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution."

A report states Carlson allegedly fled South Carolina in the stolen rental car.

Authorities say he was seen in Hoover, Alabama, on Nov. 22, 2017, and, when police tried to stop him, he led them on an erratic, high-speed pursuit that was terminated by the police due to the danger to the public.

He has since been seen in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 28, 2017, and in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30, 2017.

"A local arrest warrant was issued for Carlson by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on September 6, 2017,

and he was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit rape," FBI officials said."A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District

Court, Central District of California, on December 12, 2017, and Carlson was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution."

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.