Coastal Carolina’s Seth Lancaster Named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Coastal senior Seth Lancaster was named Sun Belt Conference Community Coffee Baseball Player of the Week for his record-setting day at Appalachian State this past Saturday.

For the three-game series, Lancaster was 7-for-12 with six runs, nine RBI, a double and three home runs while drawing to walks and having a slugging percentage of 1.417.

However, 22 of his 27 innings played at Appalachian State came on Saturday (completing game one and then playing two, nine-inning games). On Saturday alone, he was 6-for-9 with eight RBI, five runs scored, two walks, three home runs, two singles and a double. In completion of game one Saturday, he drew two walks and scored. (Overall for game 1 was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.). In game two of the series, Lancaster tied CCU record by hitting three home runs (a 3-run HR, a 2-run HR and a solo HR) while driving in a career-high six in the 10-5 win. In game three of the series, Lancaster was 3-for-4 (hitting two singles and a double) with a run scored and two RBI, adding a sac fly.

CHANTICLEERS TO EARN SUN BELT WEEKLY HONOREES IN 2018

Anthony Simonelli (Pitcher) Feb. 28

Zach Biermann (Player) Mar. 14

Lee Sponseller (Player) Mar. 27

Matt Eardensohn (Pitcher) April 17

Kevin Woodall Jr. (Player) May 1

Jason Bilous (Pitcher) May 15

Seth Lancaster (Player) May 22