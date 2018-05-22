Three Bucs Recognized as Big South Announces Annual Baseball Awards

Three Buccaneers were recognized among the annual Big South Conference award winners on Tuesday morning as the conference office announced the 2018 Baseball All-Conference awards.

Junior outfielder Josh Litchfield was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year while senior catcher Mike Sconzo and freshman catcher Christian Maggio received Second Team All-Conference Recognition.

Litchfield started all but one game for the Bucs and became a solid leadoff hitter. He finished the regular season third on the team in batting average (behind Sconzo and Maggio) and tied for the team lead in stolen bases. In 52 games, he made just two errors and 133 putouts. One of the highlights of the season was his walk-off home run over The Citadel. In the classroom, he boasts a perfect 4.00 GPA at Charleston Southern and is currently majoring in management with the Buccaneers. Litchfield was recently recognized on the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team selected by CoSIDA. He was the lone Big South Conference member recognized on the team.

Sconzo began the season as the team's primary catcher, but the senior helped his team around the diamond. He was honored as a utility player on the All-Conference team since he made multiple starts at designated hitter, first base, and second base. Sconzo was one of the team's best bats this season, pacing the team in hits, runs scored, and doubles. He also finished with fewest strikeouts per-game in the conference. Sconzo played in all but one game for the Bucs on his way to getting the All-Conference nod.

In his freshman season, Maggio emerged as one of the team's best hitters and a strong catcher. At the end of the regular season, Maggio led the team in batting average and on-base percentage while also throwing out the fourth most runners stealing in the Big South. The freshman mostly saw action in midweek games through the first month of the season, but earned a regular spot in the lineup soon after. He also enters postseason play on a nine game hit streak.

High Point senior Austin Zente and Campbell redshirt-senior Allan Winans were voted Big South Baseball Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the league's head coaches. In addition, Camels' head coach Justin Haire was voted Big South Coach of the Year, while Campbell pitcher Logan Bender earned Freshman of the Year honors.

2018 BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OF Austen Zente, Sr., High Point

OF Matthew Barefoot, R-Soph., Campbell

OF D.J. Artis, Jr., Liberty

INF Mitch Spires, Sr., Winthrop

INF Hunter Lee, Sr., High Point

INF Jonathan White, Jr., Presbyterian

INF Corey Howard, Jr., Gardner-Webb

C Daniel Millwee, Jr., High Point

UTL Tre Todd, Jr., Liberty

DH Jeff Hahs, Sr., Campbell

SP Allan Winans, R-Sr., Campbell

SP Austin Ross, R-Sr., Radford

SP Andrew Gottfried, Jr., High Point

RP Rion Murrah, Sr., High Point

RP Logan Bender, Fr., Campbell

SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OF A.J. Priaulx, Sr., Presbyterian

OF Chris Clary, Jr., Gardner-Webb

OF Mickey Dugan, Sr., Gardner-Webb

INF Christian Jones, Sr., Campbell

INF Spencer Horwitz, Soph., Radford

INF Tyler Halstead, Sr., Winthrop

INF Travis Holt, Fr., High Point

C Christian Maggio, Fr., Charleston Southern

UTL Mike Sconzo, Sr., Charleston Southern

DH Chandler Redmond, Jr., Gardner-Webb

SP Bradley Hallman, Sr., Gardner-Webb

SP Nate Pawelczyk, Jr., Winthrop

SP Michael Horrell, Jr., Campbell

RP Tyson Messer, Jr., Campbell

RP Ryan Hedrick, Sr., Presbyterian

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE

Zach Peek, Soph., SP, Winthrop

Mason Fox, Jr., OF, Gardner-Webb

Tyler Galazin, Jr., INF, Liberty

Sammy Miller, Sr., OF, Longwood

Garret Price, Soph., SP, Liberty

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Kyle Mehl, Sr., INF, Campbell

Josh Litchfield, Jr., OF, Charleston Southern

Eric Jones, Jr., 3B, Gardner-Webb

Andrew Gottfried, Jr., RHP, High Point

Zach Clinton, Jr., P Liberty

Zach Potojecki, Sr., RHP, Longwood

AJ Priaulx, Sr., LF, Presbyterian College

Kyle Palmer, R-Sr., LHP, Radford

Jesse Juday, Sr., RHP, UNC Asheville

Hunter Lipscomb, Jr., OF, Winthrop

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austen Zente, OF, Sr., High Point

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Allan Winans, RHP, R-Sr., Campbell

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Logan Bender, RP, Fr., Campbell

COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin Haire, Campbell

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Josh Litchfield, Jr., OF, Charleston Southern