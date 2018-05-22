Three Bucs Recognized as Big South Announces Annual Baseball Awards

Three Buccaneers were recognized among the annual Big South Conference award winners on Tuesday morning as the conference office announced the 2018 Baseball All-Conference awards.
Junior outfielder Josh Litchfield was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year while senior catcher Mike Sconzo and freshman catcher Christian Maggio received Second Team All-Conference Recognition.
Litchfield started all but one game for the Bucs and became a solid leadoff hitter. He finished the regular season third on the team in batting average (behind Sconzo and Maggio) and tied for the team lead in stolen bases. In 52 games, he made just two errors and 133 putouts. One of the highlights of the season was his walk-off home run over The Citadel. In the classroom, he boasts a perfect 4.00 GPA at Charleston Southern and is currently majoring in management with the Buccaneers. Litchfield was recently recognized on the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team selected by CoSIDA. He was the lone Big South Conference member recognized on the team.
Sconzo began the season as the team's primary catcher, but the senior helped his team around the diamond. He was honored as a utility player on the All-Conference team since he made multiple starts at designated hitter, first base, and second base. Sconzo was one of the team's best bats this season, pacing the team in hits, runs scored, and doubles. He also finished with fewest strikeouts per-game in the conference. Sconzo played in all but one game for the Bucs on his way to getting the All-Conference nod.
In his freshman season, Maggio emerged as one of the team's best hitters and a strong catcher. At the end of the regular season, Maggio led the team in batting average and on-base percentage while also throwing out the fourth most runners stealing in the Big South. The freshman mostly saw action in midweek games through the first month of the season, but earned a regular spot in the lineup soon after. He also enters postseason play on a nine game hit streak.
High Point senior Austin Zente and Campbell redshirt-senior Allan Winans were voted Big South Baseball Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the league's head coaches. In addition, Camels' head coach Justin Haire was voted Big South Coach of the Year, while Campbell pitcher Logan Bender earned Freshman of the Year honors.
2018 BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
OF Austen Zente, Sr., High Point
OF Matthew Barefoot, R-Soph., Campbell
OF D.J. Artis, Jr., Liberty
INF Mitch Spires, Sr., Winthrop
INF Hunter Lee, Sr., High Point
INF Jonathan White, Jr., Presbyterian
INF Corey Howard, Jr., Gardner-Webb
C Daniel Millwee, Jr., High Point
UTL Tre Todd, Jr., Liberty
DH Jeff Hahs, Sr., Campbell
SP Allan Winans, R-Sr., Campbell
SP Austin Ross, R-Sr., Radford
SP Andrew Gottfried, Jr., High Point
RP Rion Murrah, Sr., High Point
RP Logan Bender, Fr., Campbell
SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
OF A.J. Priaulx, Sr., Presbyterian
OF Chris Clary, Jr., Gardner-Webb
OF Mickey Dugan, Sr., Gardner-Webb
INF Christian Jones, Sr., Campbell
INF Spencer Horwitz, Soph., Radford
INF Tyler Halstead, Sr., Winthrop
INF Travis Holt, Fr., High Point
C Christian Maggio, Fr., Charleston Southern
UTL Mike Sconzo, Sr., Charleston Southern
DH Chandler Redmond, Jr., Gardner-Webb
SP Bradley Hallman, Sr., Gardner-Webb
SP Nate Pawelczyk, Jr., Winthrop
SP Michael Horrell, Jr., Campbell
RP Tyson Messer, Jr., Campbell
RP Ryan Hedrick, Sr., Presbyterian
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE
Zach Peek, Soph., SP, Winthrop
Mason Fox, Jr., OF, Gardner-Webb
Tyler Galazin, Jr., INF, Liberty
Sammy Miller, Sr., OF, Longwood
Garret Price, Soph., SP, Liberty
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Kyle Mehl, Sr., INF, Campbell
Josh Litchfield, Jr., OF, Charleston Southern
Eric Jones, Jr., 3B, Gardner-Webb
Andrew Gottfried, Jr., RHP, High Point
Zach Clinton, Jr., P Liberty
Zach Potojecki, Sr., RHP, Longwood
AJ Priaulx, Sr., LF, Presbyterian College
Kyle Palmer, R-Sr., LHP, Radford
Jesse Juday, Sr., RHP, UNC Asheville
Hunter Lipscomb, Jr., OF, Winthrop
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Austen Zente, OF, Sr., High Point
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Allan Winans, RHP, R-Sr., Campbell
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Logan Bender, RP, Fr., Campbell
COACH OF THE YEAR
Justin Haire, Campbell
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Josh Litchfield, Jr., OF, Charleston Southern
