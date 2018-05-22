Hart Headlines Seven Cougars On All-CAA Team

Junior Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and also earned a first-team nod to headline seven All-CAA selections for the College of Charleston baseball team, announced CAA officials with the release of the league’s postseason honors on Tuesday.
Northeastern’s Charlie McConnell was named the CAA’s Player of the Year and Hofstra’s John Rooney was selected as the CAA Pitcher of the Year. Ian Fair of Northeastern and Billy Sullivan IV were named the CAA Co-Rookies of the Year, while Hart took home CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors and Northeastern’s Mike Glavine was named CAA Coach of the Year.
Hart put together a regular season for the history books this season, committing only three errors and fielding at a .988 clip while starting every game at second base. The Rock Hill, S.C. native is the second player in program history to earn CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the first since current student assistant coach Blake Butler garnered such recognition in 2014. Hart also led the Cougars in batting average (.332), on-base percentage (.407), and hits (69) to earn a spot on the All-CAA First Team.
Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) became a vital member of the lineup in his second season at The College, earning All-CAA First Team honors after batting .325 with six home runs and 27 RBIs as the Cougars’ everyday center fielder. The New Lenox, Ill. native led the team with 103 total bases and 20 stolen bases, while ranking second in on-base percentage (.391). Morgan batted .322 with 12 stolen bases and 20 runs scored in CAA play.
Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) led the Cougars with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs during the regular season to earn his first career postseason honors with a nod to the All-CAA Second Team. The junior catcher compiled a .992 fielding percentage behind the plate, while throwing out nine base runners. In league play, Wondrack led the team with 19 RBIs while clubbing three home runs and adding five doubles.
Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) played a vital role in the Cougars’ success down the stretch, and led the Cougars with 19 RBIs and a .329 batting average in league play to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second Team for the first time in his career. The redshirt junior finished the regular season with eight doubles, three home runs, 33 RBIs, and an even .300 batting average to go along with an unblemished 1.000 fielding percentage.
Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) paced the Cougar pitching staff with a 9-3 record in 14 starts, while compiling a 2.85 ERA and striking out 75 batters in 85.1 innings to earn a nod to the All-CAA Second Team. The junior southpaw has been especially effective against Power Five opponents this season with a perfect 3-0 record in three starts while not allowing an earned run in 23.1 innings against Georgia, Kansas State, and South Carolina.
Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.), an All-CAA Second Team selection, has often been the first man out of the bullpen for the Cougars this season, and enters the postseason with a 7-0 record while ranking second in the CAA with a 1.52 ERA in 65.1 innings of work. The towering right-hander ranks seventh in the nation in ERA, 12th in walks allowed per nine innings and 14th in WHIP. Love is currently the program’s all-time leader in career appearances (98), while ranking second in saves (20), ERA (2.51), fourth in WHIP (1.06), ninth in wins (19), and 10th in innings pitched (218.1).
Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) claims a spot on the All-CAA Third Team after batting .280 with 15 doubles, six home runs, and 34 RBIs during the regular season. The redshirt junior remains one of the most feared hitters in the CAA with 29 walks and a .469 slugging percentage, while ranking fifth in the CAA in doubles, ninth in RBIs, and 10th in slugging percentage. McRae recently became the 30th player in program history to reach 100 RBIs in his career with a go-ahead RBI single last week at UNCW.
The Cougars open play in the CAA Championship on Wednesday as the No. 3 seed taking on No. 6 Hofstra in Harrisonburg, Va. on the campus of James Madison University. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 pm.
2018 ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM
(selected by CAA Head Baseball Coaches)
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School
Ryan Jeffers, UNCW C Jr. Raleigh, N.C./Sanderson
Mason Berne, UNCW 1B Sr. Southport, N.C./Topsail
Dupree Hart, Charleston 2B Jr. Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern
Ryne Ogren, Elon SS Jr. Devon, Pa./Conestoga
Ryan Solomon, Northeastern 3B Jr. Southborough, Mass./Algonquin Regional
Kyle Baker, Delaware OF Jr. Hockessin, Del./Wilmington Charter
Charlie McConnell, Northeastern OF Jr. Reading, Mass./Old Rochester Regional
Luke Morgan, Charleston OF Sr. New Lenox, Ill./Lincoln-Way West
Teddy Cillis, Hofstra UT Sr. Latham, N.Y./Blair Academy
Vito Friscia, Hofstra DH Jr. Valley Stream, N.Y./Valley Stream Central
Kyle Brnovich, Elon SP So. Milton, Ga./Kings Ridge Christian
Sean Mellen, Northeastern SP So. Norwood, Mass./Norwood
John Rooney, Hofstra SP Jr. Melrose, N.Y./Hoosic Valley
Clark Cota, UNCW RP Jr. Hampstead, N.C./Topsail
2018 CAA PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Charlie McConnell, OF, Northeastern
2018 CAA PITCHER OF THE YEAR: John Rooney, LHP, Hofstra
2018 CAA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dupree Hart, 2B, Charleston
2018 CAA CO-ROOKIES OF THE YEAR: Ian Fair, INF, Northeastern and Billy Sullivan IV, RHP, Delaware
2018 CAA COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Glavine, Northeastern
SECOND TEAM
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School
Danny Wondrack, Charleston C Jr. Wall, N.J./Wall
Jake Farrell, Northeastern 1B Jr. Westwood, Mass./Xaverian Brothers
Cam Devanney, Elon 2B So. Amherst, N.H./Central Catholic
Richie Palacios, Towson SS Jr. Brooklyn, N.Y./Berkely Carroll School
Cole Weiss, UNCW 3B So. Winston-Salem, N.C./Mount Tabor
Bradley Dixon, Charleston OF Jr. Greenwood, S.C./Emerald
Zach Evers, Elon OF Sr. Arlington, Tenn./Arlington
Mason Koppens, Northeastern OF Sr. Metairie, La./Salisbury
Ian Fair, Northeastern UT Fr. Walpole, Mass./Walpole
Garrett Stonehouse, Elon DH So. Westport, Conn./Avon Old Farms
George Kirby, Elon SP So. Rye, N.Y./Rye
Evan Sisk, Charleston SP Jr. Chester, S.C./Lewisville
Carter Love, Charleston RP Sr. Charlotte, N.C./Ardrey Kell
THIRD TEAM
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School
Hunter Smith, William & Mary C Jr. Caldwell, N.J./James Caldwell
Nick Patten, Delaware 1B Jr. Butler, Pa./IMG Academy
Fox Semones, James Madison 2B So. Woodbridge, Va./Hylton
Max Burt, Northeastern SS Sr. North Andover, Mass./St. John’s Prep
Joe Satterfield, Elon 3B So. Greenville, S.C./J.L. Mann
Kevin Mohollen, Delaware OF Jr. Rose Valley, Pa./Strath-Haven
Calvin Scott, Delaware OF Sr. Newark, Del./St. Mark’s
Adam Sisk, James Madison OF Sr. Fairfax, Va./Robinson
Logan McRae, Charleston UT Jr. Florence, S.C./West Florence
Tyler Brown, Northeastern SP Jr. Hudson, N.H./Alvirne
Billy Sullivan IV, Delaware SP Fr. New Castle, Del./St. Mark’s
Andrew Misiaszek, Northeastern RP Jr. Oceanside, N.Y./South Side
CAA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School
Ian Fair, Northeastern UT Fr. Walpole, Mass./Walpole
Gage Herring, UNCW P Fr. Newton Grove, N.C./Hobbton
Jordan Hutchins, Delaware IF Fr. Dover, Del./Dover
Greg Jones, UNCW IF Fr. Cary, N.C./Cary
Josh Jones, James Madison SS Fr. Charlotte Courthouse, Va./Randolph-Henry
Michael Morgan, James Madison C/IF Fr. Springfield, Va./Paul VI
Landon Roupp, UNCW P Fr. Rocky Mount, N.C./Faith Christian
Nick Stewart, James Madison P Fr. Ashburn, Va./Rock Ridge
Billy Sullivan IV, Delaware P Fr. New Castle, Del./St. Mark’s
Jared Wetherbee, Elon P Fr Fiskdale, Mass./Avon Old Farms
