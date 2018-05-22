Quantcast

Hart Headlines Seven Cougars On All-CAA Team

Junior Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and also earned a first-team nod to headline seven All-CAA selections for the College of Charleston baseball team, announced CAA officials with the release of the league’s postseason honors on Tuesday.

Northeastern’s Charlie McConnell was named the CAA’s Player of the Year and Hofstra’s John Rooney was selected as the CAA Pitcher of the Year. Ian Fair of Northeastern and Billy Sullivan IV were named the CAA Co-Rookies of the Year, while Hart took home CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors and Northeastern’s Mike Glavine was named CAA Coach of the Year.

Hart put together a regular season for the history books this season, committing only three errors and fielding at a .988 clip while starting every game at second base. The Rock Hill, S.C. native is the second player in program history to earn CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the first since current student assistant coach Blake Butler garnered such recognition in 2014. Hart also led the Cougars in batting average (.332), on-base percentage (.407), and hits (69) to earn a spot on the All-CAA First Team.

Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) became a vital member of the lineup in his second season at The College, earning All-CAA First Team honors after batting .325 with six home runs and 27 RBIs as the Cougars’ everyday center fielder. The New Lenox, Ill. native led the team with 103 total bases and 20 stolen bases, while ranking second in on-base percentage (.391). Morgan batted .322 with 12 stolen bases and 20 runs scored in CAA play.

Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) led the Cougars with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs during the regular season to earn his first career postseason honors with a nod to the All-CAA Second Team. The junior catcher compiled a .992 fielding percentage behind the plate, while throwing out nine base runners. In league play, Wondrack led the team with 19 RBIs while clubbing three home runs and adding five doubles.

Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) played a vital role in the Cougars’ success down the stretch, and led the Cougars with 19 RBIs and a .329 batting average in league play to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second Team for the first time in his career. The redshirt junior finished the regular season with eight doubles, three home runs, 33 RBIs, and an even .300 batting average to go along with an unblemished 1.000 fielding percentage.

Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) paced the Cougar pitching staff with a 9-3 record in 14 starts, while compiling a 2.85 ERA and striking out 75 batters in 85.1 innings to earn a nod to the All-CAA Second Team. The junior southpaw has been especially effective against Power Five opponents this season with a perfect 3-0 record in three starts while not allowing an earned run in 23.1 innings against Georgia, Kansas State, and South Carolina.

Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.), an All-CAA Second Team selection, has often been the first man out of the bullpen for the Cougars this season, and enters the postseason with a 7-0 record while ranking second in the CAA with a 1.52 ERA in 65.1 innings of work. The towering right-hander ranks seventh in the nation in ERA, 12th in walks allowed per nine innings and 14th in WHIP. Love is currently the program’s all-time leader in career appearances (98), while ranking second in saves (20), ERA (2.51), fourth in WHIP (1.06), ninth in wins (19), and 10th in innings pitched (218.1).

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) claims a spot on the All-CAA Third Team after batting .280 with 15 doubles, six home runs, and 34 RBIs during the regular season. The redshirt junior remains one of the most feared hitters in the CAA with 29 walks and a .469 slugging percentage, while ranking fifth in the CAA in doubles, ninth in RBIs, and 10th in slugging percentage. McRae recently became the 30th player in program history to reach 100 RBIs in his career with a go-ahead RBI single last week at UNCW.

The Cougars open play in the CAA Championship on Wednesday as the No. 3 seed taking on No. 6 Hofstra in Harrisonburg, Va. on the campus of James Madison University. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 pm.

2018 ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM

(selected by CAA Head Baseball Coaches)

FIRST TEAM

Player, School                                           Pos.      Cl.       Hometown/High School

Ryan Jeffers, UNCW                                C            Jr.        Raleigh, N.C./Sanderson

Mason Berne, UNCW                              1B         Sr.       Southport, N.C./Topsail

Dupree Hart, Charleston                        2B         Jr.        Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern

Ryne Ogren, Elon                                     SS          Jr.        Devon, Pa./Conestoga

Ryan Solomon, Northeastern                3B         Jr.        Southborough, Mass./Algonquin Regional

Kyle Baker, Delaware                              OF         Jr.        Hockessin, Del./Wilmington Charter

Charlie McConnell, Northeastern         OF         Jr.        Reading, Mass./Old Rochester Regional

Luke Morgan, Charleston                       OF         Sr.       New Lenox, Ill./Lincoln-Way West

Teddy Cillis, Hofstra                                 UT         Sr.       Latham, N.Y./Blair Academy

Vito Friscia, Hofstra                                 DH         Jr.        Valley Stream, N.Y./Valley Stream Central

Kyle Brnovich, Elon                                  SP          So.       Milton, Ga./Kings Ridge Christian

Sean Mellen, Northeastern                    SP          So.       Norwood, Mass./Norwood

John Rooney, Hofstra                              SP          Jr.        Melrose, N.Y./Hoosic Valley

Clark Cota, UNCW                                    RP         Jr.        Hampstead, N.C./Topsail

2018 CAA PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Charlie McConnell, OF, Northeastern

2018 CAA PITCHER OF THE YEAR: John Rooney, LHP, Hofstra

2018 CAA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:  Dupree Hart, 2B, Charleston

2018 CAA CO-ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:  Ian Fair, INF, Northeastern and Billy Sullivan IV, RHP, Delaware

2018 CAA COACH OF THE YEAR:  Mike Glavine, Northeastern

SECOND TEAM

Player, School                                           Pos.      Cl.       Hometown/High School

Danny Wondrack, Charleston               C            Jr.        Wall, N.J./Wall

Jake Farrell, Northeastern                      1B         Jr.        Westwood, Mass./Xaverian Brothers

Cam Devanney, Elon                               2B         So.       Amherst, N.H./Central Catholic

Richie Palacios, Towson                          SS          Jr.        Brooklyn, N.Y./Berkely Carroll School

Cole Weiss, UNCW                                   3B         So.       Winston-Salem, N.C./Mount Tabor

Bradley Dixon, Charleston                     OF         Jr.        Greenwood, S.C./Emerald

Zach Evers, Elon                                       OF         Sr.       Arlington, Tenn./Arlington

Mason Koppens, Northeastern             OF         Sr.       Metairie, La./Salisbury

Ian Fair, Northeastern                             UT         Fr.       Walpole, Mass./Walpole

Garrett Stonehouse, Elon                       DH         So.       Westport, Conn./Avon Old Farms

George Kirby, Elon                                   SP          So.       Rye, N.Y./Rye

Evan Sisk, Charleston                              SP          Jr.        Chester, S.C./Lewisville

Carter Love, Charleston                          RP         Sr.       Charlotte, N.C./Ardrey Kell

THIRD TEAM

Player, School                                           Pos.      Cl.       Hometown/High School

Hunter Smith, William & Mary              C            Jr.        Caldwell, N.J./James Caldwell

Nick Patten, Delaware                            1B         Jr.        Butler, Pa./IMG Academy

Fox Semones, James Madison               2B         So.       Woodbridge, Va./Hylton

Max Burt, Northeastern                         SS          Sr.       North Andover, Mass./St. John’s Prep

Joe Satterfield, Elon                                3B         So.       Greenville, S.C./J.L. Mann

Kevin Mohollen, Delaware                     OF         Jr.        Rose Valley, Pa./Strath-Haven

Calvin Scott, Delaware                            OF         Sr.       Newark, Del./St. Mark’s

Adam Sisk, James Madison                    OF         Sr.       Fairfax, Va./Robinson

Logan McRae, Charleston                      UT         Jr.        Florence, S.C./West Florence

Tyler Brown, Northeastern                    SP          Jr.        Hudson, N.H./Alvirne

Billy Sullivan IV, Delaware                      SP          Fr.       New Castle, Del./St. Mark’s

Andrew Misiaszek, Northeastern         RP         Jr.        Oceanside, N.Y./South Side

CAA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Player, School                                           Pos.      Cl.       Hometown/High School

Ian Fair, Northeastern                             UT         Fr.       Walpole, Mass./Walpole

Gage Herring, UNCW                              P            Fr.       Newton Grove, N.C./Hobbton

Jordan Hutchins, Delaware                    IF           Fr.       Dover, Del./Dover

Greg Jones, UNCW                                  IF           Fr.       Cary, N.C./Cary

Josh Jones, James Madison                    SS          Fr.       Charlotte Courthouse, Va./Randolph-Henry

Michael Morgan, James Madison         C/IF       Fr.       Springfield, Va./Paul VI

Landon Roupp, UNCW                            P            Fr.       Rocky Mount, N.C./Faith Christian

Nick Stewart, James Madison                P            Fr.       Ashburn, Va./Rock Ridge

Billy Sullivan IV, Delaware                      P            Fr.       New Castle, Del./St. Mark’s

Jared Wetherbee, Elon                           P            Fr        Fiskdale, Mass./Avon Old Farms

