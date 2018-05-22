Bucs Drop First Round Contest to High Point in Extras

It took 11 innings, but No. 2 seeded High Point (32-21) edged out No. 7 seeded Charleston Southern (19-34) 6-5 in the first round of the Big South Conference Baseball Championship on Tuesday.



In the bottom of the 11th inning, High Point led off the inning with a double and a single. With runners at the corners and no outs, a line drive to center allowed the runner from third to tag up and come home to win the game.



Prior to that, the Bucs held a one run lead after the seventh inning. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, High Point’s Jordan Sergent singled into right center field to score a run and tie the game.



Earlier in the game, CSU took the lead by scoring three runs in the fourth inning. Derek Horton and Josh Peters combined to bring home three runs with back-to-back hits. Those hits turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. Mike Sconzo drove a two-out single into left to bring home an insurance run in the seventh.



Rion Murrah (5-2) got the win for High Point. He worked five innings with one run, five hits, no walks, and four strikeouts.



Ryan Stoudemire (1-7) took the loss for CSU, throwing one and one third innings and allowing one run, on two hits, no walks, and one strikeout.



News & Notes

The 11 innings played today is the third most the Bucs have played this season. The 12 inning contest with Savannah State and 13 inning game with Winthrop were the only games longer.

Five Buccaneer hitters finished with multiple hits. Josh Litchfield, Mike Sconzo, Ryan Stoudemire, Jason Miller, and Derek Horton each had two hits.

Three innings is tied for Wil Hartsell’s second longest relief appearance of the season. He threw five innings at Presbyterian.

This is the Bucs’ first trip to the Big South Conference Baseball Championship since 2015.



Up Next



CSU will play an elimination game tomorrow at 9:30am against the loser of Liberty and Radford. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ from Liberty Baseball Stadium.