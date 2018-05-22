Buist Avenue reopened after dump truck gets stuck under train trestle

Buist Avenue has reopened after a trash truck got stuck under a train trestle in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

According to NCPD officials, the truck was wedged under the trestle at Buist and Spurill avenues.

SCDOT and CSX crews responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

CSX officials released the following statement:

“Just before 3:00 p.m. today, a trash truck attempted to drive underneath the CSX railroad bridge located at Buist Ave in North Charleston and became lodged after it could not clear the entrance. There are no reported injuries. Safety is our highest priority and we are working in close coordination with the Department of Transportation as we assess any damage to the bridge and our track structure as a result of this incident.”

