Deputies recapture 2nd Orangeburg Co. jail escapee

The second of three men who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night has been recaptured.

Tyson Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon by a task force of the US Marshals, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“These guys haven’t learned that it doesn’t matter how far you run, we’re right behind you,” Ravenell said.

Johnson, Curtis Green, 20; and Christopher Boltin, 27; escaped from the jail after overpowering a corrections officer and assaulting him, deputies say.

Boltin was recaptured Sunday in Lexington County. A judge set bond for him at $250,000 Tuesday on the escape charge.

Boltin's father, Hoyte Boltin, was charged with assisting an escapee and also faced a bond court judge, Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker said.

A second man, Tyree Hillard, 22, is charged with two felony counts of aiding an escapee after deputies say he assisted both Johnson and Green after they made it out of jail, Walker said. A judge set bond at $15,000 for Hillard Tuesday, Walker said.

Green remains on the run.

Authorities said the three inmates escaped the facility shortly before 9:38 p.m. Saturday when they overpowered a jail guard. Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said a malfunctioning control panel inside the jail shorted, opening several cell doors, allowing the inmates the opportunity to overpower the guard.



Four inmates assaulted the guard and maced him with his own pepper spray, but said the guard was still able to get back to the control panel and prevent anyone else from escaping.

Three inmates were able to leave the facility. A fourth who Young said was also attempting to escape was caught before he could leave the facility. His identity has not yet been released.

