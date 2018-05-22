Crime Stoppers seeks information after 18-year-old killed in Lowcountry shooting

The shooting took the life of 18-year-old Erica Caldwell who was a senior at Colleton County High School. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help for information after an 18-year-old woman died in a shooting in Walterboro.

According to authorities, on the night of March 28 at 9:21 p.m., several people were standing in the front yard of a home on Savage Street.

"An unknown black male, slender build wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans, walked by the yard and opened fire into the crowd," Crime Stoppers officials said.

Three people were hit by gunfire including Caldwell who died as a result of her injuries.

"Detectives at the Walterboro Police Department have worked hard on finding the individual responsible for shooting Erica and are now reaching out to the public for help," Crime Stoppers officials said.

If you have any information about what may have happened, officials are asking that you contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

"Every piece of information is important and may help lead detectives in the right direction," Crime Stoppers officials said."We are trying to get justice for Erica’s loved ones and hopefully some closure for her family. Any information given can remain anonymous."

If you know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime, any crime or the recovery of stolen property and illegal drugs.

Phone Tip — call toll free number 843- 554-1111 or statewide at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Web Tip — go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at 5541111.com and click the submit a tip tab.

Mobile Tip — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

If you do not wish to be anonymous and/or receive a reward then information can also be provided directly to Detective Hill with the Walterboro PD at 843-782-1031.

