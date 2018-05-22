One dead, two with serious injuries in Johns Island accident

One person is dead and two others have serious injuries following an accident on Johns Island Tuesday night.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say just before 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a two-car collision in the 3600 block of Main Road.

According to a report, an SUV collided into a pickup truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV died at the scene.

"The two occupants of the truck were transported to a hospital with serious injuries," CCSO officials said."Main Road is temporarily shut down pending the investigation, however deputies are rerouting motorists to nearby roads."

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic division is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.