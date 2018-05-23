Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/22)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in a 6-4 loss to Texas. The Holly Hill native is batting .227 with a HR and 14 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-2 with 2 walks, a run scored and a K in a 5-3 win over the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .255 with 6 HR's and 26 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 10 Day Disabled List. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 3 HR's and 7 RBI.

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) - Did not pitch in a 9-3 win over Charlotte. The Beaufort alum is 2-1 with a hold, a 3.94 ERA and 38 K's in 32 innings

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Restricted List

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 4 K's in a 4-3 loss to Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA and 27 K's in 19.2 innings.

A

Midwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - Did not play in a 9-1 win over Lansing. The Goose Creek alum is batting .174 with a HR and 6 RBI