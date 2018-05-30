Lowcountry student participates in national spelling bee

A Charleston area student participated in the national spelling bee this week.

Ranitha Kumarasinghe is a sixth-grader at Orange Grove Charter School in West Ashley.

On Wednesday, he correctly spelled "aspirator" during the third round, but then didn't make the cut of 41 finalists because he didn't score high enough on a vocabulary test meant to slim the field.

Tuesday, he correctly spelled "Ytterbium" during the second round of the bee.

Preliminary rounds can be seen on the ESPN streaming service ESPN3. The finals can seen on ESPN2 and ESPN on Thursday. A full schedule of competition can be found here.

Well done, Ranitha!

