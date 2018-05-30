Live 5 Scambuster: IRS imposter calls are back

A month and a half after the tax deadline and you may have received a call claiming the Internal Revenue Service is trying to track you down. It's a scam and you need to be warned.

The scammers may use a variety of threatening tactics. They could claim you still owe money or will be fined if you don't call. We even got a voicemail message where a scammer threatened a lawsuit.

A voicemail from a New York state phone number said:

"This message is to inform you that IRS is filing a legal lawsuit under your name and your tax id for the tax fraud. We have tried to notify you regarding this issue in previous 6 months but we never got any response from your end, so it has been considered as an intentional fraud and lawsuit has been filed under your name by the United States government."

The message even came with a phone number to call. This should sound fishy to you.

The IRS does not:

Call and demand immediate payment without a notice in the mail first.

Ask for your credit or debit card number over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement to arrest you.

The IRS says if you do answer one of these calls and you're not sure if it's a scam, do not give out any information and hang up immediately.

You can report the call to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) at 1-800-366-4484. You can also report the call online at the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting page.

If you want to fight off these calls, you could consider downloading an app such as Hiya, RoboKiller, or NoMoRobo. They won't block everything but could help weed out the annoying spam calls.

If you think you've been a victim of a scam, let us know

