Victim identified in deadly shooting at Dorchester County apartment complex

It's at the Archdale Forest Apartment complex in the area of Ironwood Trail near Dorchester Road. (Source: Viewer)

Deputies are responding to a shooting at a Dorchester County apartment complex Wednesday night. (Source: Amber Banks)

The victim of a shooting at a Dorchester County apartment complex Wednesday night has been identified.

Stacey D. Bradley II, 20, of Ladson was pronounced dead at the scene according to Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the shooting happened outside the 114 building of Archdale Forest Apartments.

It's in the area of Ironwood Trail near Dorchester Road.

Lythornia Rincher went outside her apartment to see what was going on.

"Yeah, it was devastating, like wow," Rincher said. "Me and my neighbors walked down, just saw him laying there, it's like God what happened."

At 7:50 p.m., DCSO deputies arrived at the location and found a deceased male later identified as Bradley.

Rincher says she's fed up with the violence as a whole going on in the community.

"Sometimes, someone's got to explain to us what's going on and why it's consistently happening," she said.

The sheriff's office along with the coroner's office is investigating.

Bradley's murder was the first one this year reported in unincorporated Dorchester County.

Residents in the area reported that deputies have police tape around a portion of a parking lot and two buildings as authorities investigated.

Viewers said they heard multiple shots at the time of the shooting.

Below is a video report from the scene:

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.