One hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton Co.

One man was hospitalized following a tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County early Thursday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the truck caught on fire following the collision on I-95 northbound at milemarker 43.

The male patient was transported to the Augusta burn center, according to officials.

Both lanes of I-95 north were closed for a period of time before reopening around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

