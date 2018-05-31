Gov. Henry McMaster to make Lowcountry stop on hurricane preparedness tour

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

He's scheduled to stop at the Charleston County Emergency Management Division on Palmetto Commerce Parkway as part of his annual hurricane preparedness tour which also includes stops in Horry and Beaufort Counties.

“Unfortunately, our state has seen the potentially devastating impact of natural disasters, but Team South Carolina has come together - as we do every year - to prepare for the hurricane season,” McMaster said in a statement.

The tour includes meetings with local emergency management officials to make sure each county is ready for whatever may come during hurricane season.

