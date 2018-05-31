Georgetown middle school student charged after allegedly threatening a classmate

A Georgetown middle school student has been charged following an investigation.

The juvenile has been charged with student threats after allegedly threatening another student, according to the Georgetown police department. The child was processed and then released to his guardian, the police department stated in a Facebook post.

"As part of Georgetown County School District’s end-of-year procedures, security has been increased at all schools. In addition, this morning information was received about a student-on-student threat involving two students at Georgetown Middle School. No threats were made against the school or any other students. The student who allegedly made the threat was not at school today. The district and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Georgetown Police Department in its investigation. Safety is the top priority of the Georgetown County School District and takes all threats seriously. The Georgetown Police Department wants to thank the School District, Sheriff’s Office, parents and students in bringing this case to a quick and safe resolution."