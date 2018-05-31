Live 5 Scambuster: SCE&G warns customers of latest phone scams

SCE&G officials want residents and businesses to be cautious about a wave of scam calls.

They say customers have reported receiving phone calls from people pretending to be SCE&G employees. The scammers tell people about a fake bill that's past-due and then asks the victim to arrange payment with a prepaid debit card.

SCE&G also wants to warn customers of other tactics which may allow people to conclude it's a scam:

The scammer may threaten to turn a customer’s service off if a payment isn’t made immediately. Oftentimes small businesses, such as restaurants, are targeted because they can’t afford to close and feel a sense of urgency. The scammer may suggest a specific local store from which the customer can purchase the prepaid card. Scammers like prepaid debit cards because they don't have to show a photo ID to spend money on the cards. All they need is the number on the card. Scammers use the practice of caller ID "spoofing," which causes the customer's phone to display a false caller ID. Often, the scammer will "spoof" a local number, perhaps even using the utility's standard customer service number.

The company mails notification to customers before it disconnects a service because the customer hasn't paid. Someone will also call to remind the customer of the amount due and a due date. SCE&G also doesn't require specific payment methods and can choose how they pay. It also doesn't ask customers to meet in person for payment.

If you think you've been a victim of a scam, let us know by emailing Kyle Jordan

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.