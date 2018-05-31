City of Charleston to conduct parking study, invites residents to take survey

The city of Charleston is going to access parking needs in the area.(Source: Pixabay)

The city of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation has announced it is conducting a traffic study to update its parking system for the first time in 20 years.

The city will study, collect and analyze data over the next 10 months to assess "parking management options" and solicit public feedback, according to city spokesman Jack O'Toole.

Charleston residents and workers can take a survey online to help the study team better understand commuting trends as they relate to parking and mobility.

That survey can be taken here.

“We look forward to engaging the public throughout this process to help us enhance livability for all residents and workers in the city of Charleston," Charleston Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin said in a statement.

More information can be found by emailing charlestonparkingstudy@kimley-horn.com.

