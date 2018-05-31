Mosquito control spraying scheduled for this Saturday for portions of Berkeley County

Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement will be spraying, by aircraft, in the southern region of the county on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

According to county officials, the aerial application will be made to Thomas Island, Daniel Island, the dredge disposal sites along Clouter Creek, and areas adjacent to Clements Ferry Road up to and including the Jack Primus Community.

"If unfavorable weather conditions exist, the applications will be made on the next suitable day," Berkeley County government officials said."If residents have any questions or concerns, they are asked to contact Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement directly at (843) 719-4646."

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.