TRAFFIC ALERT: Police warn of traffic impacts of numerous graduation ceremonies

North Charleston Police are warning residents about traffic delays expected because of graduation ceremonies over the next week.

A series of commencement ceremonies scheduled at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center will likely cause heavy traffic, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Here are the dates and times of graduation ceremonies scheduled through Wednesday:

Thursday

9 a.m. – West Ashley High School

2 p.m. – Stall High School

6 p.m. – School of the Arts

Friday

8:30 a.m. – Academic Magnet

12:30 p.m. – St. Johns High School

3:30 p.m. – Burke High School

7:30 p.m. – Wando High School

Saturday

8:30 a.m. – North Charleston High School

11:30 a.m. – Garrett Academy of Technology

3:30 p.m. – Baptist Hill High School

6:30 p.m. – Military Magnet

6:30 p.m. – James Island Charter

Tuesday

11:30 a.m. - Goose Creek High School

3:30 p.m. – Hanahan High School

7:30 p.m. – Berkeley High School

Wednesday

10 a.m. – Cane Bay High School

2 p.m. – Timberland High School

6 p.m. – Stratford High School

