TAKE A STAND: Rescan Reminder

Users who watch Live 5 WCSC over the air should plan to rescan their channels on Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

After months of work and upgrades, Live 5 is finishing up the project at our tower.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, we’ll make the switch to our new antenna and transmitter. This is part of the FCC repack of bandwidth at television stations across the country.

We’ll still be channel 5, but we’ll be on a different channel frequency.

So, two very important points: If you watch Live 5 on cable or satellite, you don’t have to do anything; the switch will be seamless. But, if you watch Live 5 with an over-the-air antenna, you will have to rescan your channels. If you don’t rescan after 2 a.m. Friday, you won’t be able to see us.

Again, if you watch Live 5 with an over-the-air antenna, make sure you rescan your channels Friday morning.

You can get more information by calling 843-402-5717 or by clicking here.

Thanks for being patient and for watching Live 5.

