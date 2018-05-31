Clemson's Falcinelli Named to Rimington Award Watch List

Clemson center Justin Falcinelli has been named to the Rimington Award Watch List for 2018. The Rimington Award is presented each year to the top center in college football.

Falcinelli was a first-team All-ACC selection last year when he helped the Tigers to the ACC Championship and the College Football playoff. The native of Middletown, Maryland was also an Academic All-ACC selection and an honorable mention All-American by College Football News.

Falcinelli had 22 knockdown blocks and played 932 snaps in starting all 14 games last year. For his career he has played in 38 games.

In his fifth year in the Clemson program, Falcinelli already has his undergraduate degree and is on track to receive a masters degree.

Kyle Young (2000 and 2001) and Dalton Freeman (2011 and 2012) have been finalists for the Rimington Award, but Clemson has never had a Rimington Award winner.