Sheriff: Three more people charged after man shoots at Lowcountry deputies, SLED agents

Investigators say three more people have been charged after a man opened fire on Lowcountry deputies and SLED agents.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office deputies charged 22-year-old Marquise White, 17-year-old Nas Grant, and 17-year-old Brittney Rolack with obstruction of justice. White was further charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the charges are in connection with aiding Derian James, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement.

“I’m keeping my promise that if you assisted James in any way, you were going to jail with him,” Ravenell said. “I said just last week that if you want to talk to us, the door is open. But if we’re coming through your door, it’s too late.”

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was set at $20,000 for White. Grant’s bond was set at $10,000 and Rolack at $10,000.

"Acting on information developed from the investigation, both Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators as well as South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents searched multiple locations in the county on May 25 before locating James at a residence in Eutawville," OCSO oficials said.

According to a report, White, Grant, and Rolack were also inside the home at the time of James’s arrest.

"James was being sought after a May 17 incident in which US Marshals and OCSO deputies were fired on while attempting to serve a warrant on another individual," OCSO officials said.

James, of Orangeburg, was captured after a $2,500 reward was announced by the US Marshal Service.

Another $2,500 reward is being offered by the Marshals for information leading to the apprehension of Curtis Green, 20.Along with two others who have since been captured, Green is wanted on an escape charge. He was in the detention center on a charge of murder.

If anyone has information on Green’s whereabouts, they can call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

