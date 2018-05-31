Quantcast

Man in custody after North Charleston chase ends with car in ditch

A man is in custody after a police chase ended with the driver's car going into a ditch in North Charleston Thursday evening. 

According to emergency officials, the chase ended near Meeting Street and Helm Avenue. 

NCPD officials say after the man's car went into a ditch, the suspect fled from the car but was captured. 

