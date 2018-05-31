Man in custody after North Charleston chase ends with car in ditch

A man is in custody after a police chase ended with the driver's car going into a ditch in North Charleston Thursday evening. (Source: Live 5 News)

A man is in custody after a police chase ended with the driver's car going into a ditch in North Charleston Thursday evening.

According to emergency officials, the chase ended near Meeting Street and Helm Avenue.

NCPD officials say after the man's car went into a ditch, the suspect fled from the car but was captured.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.