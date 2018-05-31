Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens following closure due to malfunction

The Ben Sawyer Bridge has reopened following a closure due to a malfunction Thursday night.

Authorities say around 7 p.m., officials were advised that one end of the bridge could not completely close which prompted the closure.

According to SCDOT officials, a technician responded to the bridge to analyze the issue.

