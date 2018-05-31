Three people transported to the hospital after I-26 accident in Summerville

Quantcast

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Three people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries following an accident on I-26. 

According to emergency officials, it happened on I-26 eastbound near the Summerville exit. 

Highway Patrol officials say a car was in the median and was attempting to turn around when another car hit it. 

