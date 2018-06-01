Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/31)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 4 HR's and 18 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with 8 HR's and 29 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 10 Day Disabled List. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 3 HR's and 7 RBI.

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) - Pitched 6 innings giving up 3 hits, 2 runs with 4 walks and 5 K's taking the loss in a 4-3 loss to Pawtucket. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with a hold, a 3.45 ERA and 48 K's in 44.1 innings

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 2 walks and 2 K's in a 5-3 loss to Reading. The Ashley Ridge alum 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 33 K's in 23.2 innings.

A Advanced

Florida State League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with a K in a 3-1 loss to Palm Beach. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .125 with 1 RBI.

A

Midwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 0-5 with 3 K's in an 11-5 win over Great Lakes. The Goose Creek alum is batting .171 with a HR and 7 RBI