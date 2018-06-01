RiverDogs Walk Off on Wild Pitch to Defeat Columbia

First baseman Chris Hess safely slid into home for the game-winning run on a wild pitch as the Charleston RiverDogs walked off on the Columbia Fireflies, 5-4, in front of 4,270 on Thursday at Joe Riley Park.

In a back-and-forth series finale, Charleston (24-28) got the first two runners on in the bottom half of the ninth with back-to-back singles from center fielder Leonardo Molina and Hess. After both were advanced on an Eduardo Navas sacrifice bunt, Molina was thrown out at home by Columbia (28-23) first baseman Jeremy Vasquez on a Carlos Vidal ground ball. With two outs and shortstop Kyle Holder at the plate, a wild pitch from Darwin Ramos (0-1) skidded to the backstop, plating the walk-off tally. Hess extended his hit streak to six games with the ninth inning knock.

Molina had a pair of hits in the victory, including a two-run double that scored right fielder Steven Sensley and designated hitter Pablo Olivares as part of a three-run seventh inning. Molina scored later in the frame on double from Navas.

Right-hander Jio Orozco was given the nod for the Holy City. Orozco went a season-high six innings, surrendering two runs and facing one over the minimum through 5 1/3. Orozco registered a no-decision in the victory.

Braden Bristo and Kyle Zurak (2-1) combined for the final three innings of relief. Bristo surrendered two runs but a scoreless ninth from Zurak kept the ballgame tied.

All three games of the series were decided by one run, with Columbia claiming the tilt. Charleston has played a SAL-high 25 one-run games, going 11-14 in such contests. The Dogs now lead the season series with the Fireflies, 6-5, with all but one game being separated by two or fewer runs.

