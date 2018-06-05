Cooper River Bridge Run officials open 2019 poster, t-shirt design contest

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Think you have what it takes to make the next great Cooper River Bridge Run design? Here's your chance.
Designs for the next bridge run poster and t-shirt are due at the bridge run store on Shelmore Boulevard by June 30.
Judging will take place in late July and the winner will be notified in August. The winner will also walk away with $1,000, 100 posters and 24 shirts.The winning entry will also be framed and hung in the bridge run office.
Enter the contest by clicking here.
By entering the contest, artists certify the work is original and permission is given for the work to be reproduced for purposed publicizing the bridge run.
Any questions can be directed to info@bridgerun.com or call 843-856-1949.
