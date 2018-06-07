Deputies search for man who pistol-whipped victim, fired shots

The incident occurred in the area of North highway 17 at Gaddenville Road in the Awendaw area (source: Live 5 News)

Charleston County deputies searched Thursday morning for a man accused of hitting a victim, stealing his gun and then firing at him in Awendaw.

Deputies responded just before 9 a.m. in the area of Gadsenville Road where a victim said he was struck in the head with a pistol as he exited a store, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

The man who struck him then stole a handgun from the victim's car, then left the area in a different vehicle, deputies say.

The victim told officers he saw the thief drive down Gadsenville Road near Highway 17 and then lose control of the vehicle, disabling it. He said that when he drove his own car in the direction of the subject, the subject fired rounds in the victim's direction, striking the victim's vehicle.

Deputies say the gunman then fled the scene on foot.

Deputies, K9 officers, a CCSO helicopter and Mount Pleasant Police all searched for the gunman but were unable to locate him.

Antonio said the victim was not wounded but was treated for minor injuries from the pistol whipping.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

