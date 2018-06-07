Dorchester Co. deputies detain 3 after reported sexual assault, threat to fire on officers

Dorchester County deputies took three people into custody Thursday morning after a reported sexual assault.

Deputies responded to a house on Thelma Drive in the Calomet Valley neighborhood at approximately 9 a.m. after a woman said she had been sexually assaulted there, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Maj. Tony Phinney.

When deputies approached the house, an occupant inside threatened to shoot law enforcement, Phinney said.

Once arrest and search warrants were obtained, the DCSO special entry team served them and three people in the house were detained, Phinney said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

